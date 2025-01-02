Karrion Kross and The Young Bucks notes

– Karrion Kross (via Not Sam Wrestling) says he and Bray Wyatt created a wrestling show after being released from WWE in 2021.

“Bray and I were about to do an episodic wrestling show. The pilot and the show were written primarily around us and this giant confrontation between the two of us, building up for the first season.

Then all of a sudden Triple H reached out to me and said, “Let’s talk next week.” I’m like, “I think he’s going to ask us to come back. What do we do?”

He goes, “I think we’ve got to go home. Hunter’s running the ship now. Is there a better person to work for on the entire planet?” So we went back home to WWE.”

The history between Karrion Kross and Bray Wyatt goes deeper than I knew. Amazing insight here – and in to the faith in Triple H Watch or listen to the full @realKILLERkross interview now on the Notsam Wrestling podcast https://t.co/N7H6m6Ilol pic.twitter.com/O0dsLZUzpm — Sam Roberts (@notsam) January 2, 2025

– While appearing on the Tunnel Talk podcast, Matthew Jackson of The Young Bucks commented on the team changing their in-ring work while being heels for AEW in 2024…

“When we did the EVPs thing, we were like: ‘Let’s just have really boring matches. Let’s stop doing all the super athletic moves that get the big reactions. It is hard because one of the things in general is that most of our stuff is pretty exciting, it’s highspots. We did it.”

Nicolas then stated the following…

“I stopped doing dives for, maybe, eight months. I didn’t do a tumble out to the floor for about eight months and that was on purpose. We literally wanted people to think ‘Are these guys not athletic anymore? Are they just boring wrestlers now?’”

“I stay off most of social media but one thing that really pissed me off was someone said ‘I thought the Young Bucks were washed’ and I was thinking: ‘Oh, come on! You guys fell for the gimmick that we were doing? We didn’t forget how to wrestle out of nowhere. Come on, don’t be dumb.’”

(quotes: WrestleTalk.com)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

