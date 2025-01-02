Former WWE talent backstage at Dynamite, ROH note

– Komander will face QT Marshall next Thursday night in a 10-minute ROH World Television Championship Proving Ground Match on the Honor Club app.

If Marshall pins, submits, gains a countout/DQ win or survives the time limit, he’ll receive a future title shot.

The ROH World TV Champion @KomandercrMX enters the PROVING GROUND as he takes on challenger @QTMarshall TONIGHT! Watch ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxr3sN 7/6c pic.twitter.com/fiWGtaiqg4 — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) January 2, 2025

– PWInsider reports Samantha Irvin & Beth Phoenix were both backstage at AEW Dynamite last night.

