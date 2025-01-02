Former WWE talent backstage at Dynamite, ROH note

Jan 2, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– Komander will face QT Marshall next Thursday night in a 10-minute ROH World Television Championship Proving Ground Match on the Honor Club app.

If Marshall pins, submits, gains a countout/DQ win or survives the time limit, he’ll receive a future title shot.

– PWInsider reports Samantha Irvin & Beth Phoenix were both backstage at AEW Dynamite last night.

