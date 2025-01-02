Flair on why he stopped giving out advice, match announced for AEW Maximum Carnage

— Ric Flair (via 5 Star Podcast) says he stopped giving advice to young wrestlers today because they don’t listen

“To be honest, I don’t really give it anymore because they’d rather read the internet for some reason. I’m not saying you shouldn’t respect the fans opinions.

They don’t listen to it though. I’ve seen it for myself. They ask me something, then they will walk over and ask somebody who knows nothing about it. I used to respect it when they asked me.”

– AEW announced:

#AEWDynamite MAXIMUM CARNAGE

WEDNESDAY 1/15!@BradyMusicCtr | Cincinnati, OH

LIVE 8pm ET/7pm CT on @TBSNetwork & @StreamOnMax HOOK vs Christian Cage@730HOOK says he has more work to do when he faces "The Patriarch" @Christian4Peeps Wednesday 1/15 on TBS and Max! pic.twitter.com/qHHXaxo1ZE — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 2, 2025

#AEWDynamite MAXIMUM CARNAGE

WEDNESDAY 1/15!@BradyMusicCtr | Cincinnati, OH

LIVE 8pm ET/7pm CT on @TBSNetwork & @StreamOnMax Jon Moxley Defends the AEW World Championship@JonMoxley will put his title on the line against the winner of next week's Casino Gauntlet Match! pic.twitter.com/HlTYboINGM — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 2, 2025

