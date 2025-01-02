Flair on why he stopped giving out advice, match announced for AEW Maximum Carnage

Jan 2, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Photo Credit: AEW

Ric Flair (via 5 Star Podcast) says he stopped giving advice to young wrestlers today because they don’t listen

“To be honest, I don’t really give it anymore because they’d rather read the internet for some reason. I’m not saying you shouldn’t respect the fans opinions.

They don’t listen to it though. I’ve seen it for myself. They ask me something, then they will walk over and ask somebody who knows nothing about it. I used to respect it when they asked me.”

