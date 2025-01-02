Dynamite gets 1982 song I’m So Excited as new theme song

Dynamite last night, the first one which was also simulcast on Max, started with a brand new theme song as Tony Khan keeps pumping money to license popular songs.

The new Dynamite theme is the song I’m So Excited, performed by The Pointer Sisters, a song which came out in 1982 and was #30 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 at the time.

Elton John’s Saturday Night’s Alright For Fighting is also returning as the theme for Collision this weekend after the original license expired in July of 2024.

Khan has also recently licensed November Rain and Welcome to the Jungle from Guns N’ Roses to promote AEW shows.

