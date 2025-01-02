AEW News and Notes

Jan 2, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– TRU TV has announced they will start airing Dynamite replays starting Friday, January 10th.

– Interesting new name change for the wrestler FKA Edge…

– Harley Cameron is set to be in action this Thursday on ROH.

– Kenny Omega returns to AEW Dynamite next week

