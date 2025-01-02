AEW News and Notes

– TRU TV has announced they will start airing Dynamite replays starting Friday, January 10th.

– Interesting new name change for the wrestler FKA Edge…

– Harley Cameron is set to be in action this Thursday on ROH.

.@harleycameron_ returns to Ring of Honor and will be in action TOMORROW NIGHT on ROH TV! Watch ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf 7/6c pic.twitter.com/4xokJ7Knhm — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) January 1, 2025

– Kenny Omega returns to AEW Dynamite next week

#AEWDynamite NEXT WEDNESDAY 1/8@FMBankArena | Clarksville, TN

LIVE 8pm ET/7pm CT | @TBSNetwork & @StreamOnMax AEW EVP, 'The Best Bout Machine' @KennyOmegamanX, makes his highly anticipated return to Dynamite NEXT WEEK on TBS and MAX! pic.twitter.com/uzUNogwFmH — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 2, 2025

