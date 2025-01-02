12/30/24 WWE Raw Viewership

The last Raw on USA Network drew 1,595,000 viewers this week, up 142,000 viewers from the prior week and the second-best number since the NFL started.

Hour one started with 1,665,000 viewers and that followed with 1,526,000 viewers in the second hour. The NFL game between the Lions and 49ers, which aired on both ESPN and ABC, drew a combined audience of 22.2 million viewers.

Raw had a 0.53 rating in 18-49, up 0.11 from last week and was #3 on the top 50 cable chart for the night and #5 in all of television behind NFL-related programming.

(Ratings credit: Programming Insider)

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

