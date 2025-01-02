1/2/25 TNA Impact Recap

– Tonight’s TNA Impact opens with a tribute to Jax Dane

– Joe Hendry came to the ring for a promo. Ryan Nemeth interrupted, so Hendry introduced Rhino as his opponent.

– Ryan Nemeth defeated Rhino via DQ after Rhino used a steel chair that Ryan brought in to the ring.

– Jordynne Grace is backstage says she’s not the same as she was five years ago but she’s certain that Tessa Blanchard is and will be waiting for her.

– Backstage segment with the rascalz and the Hardys. The rascalz challenge the Hardys for Genesis and they accept.

– Ace Austin defeated Kushida. After the match, Ace cut a promo about wanting to go for the world title. Moose interrupted and said the X Division championship is the true top title in TNA now. Ace talked about how he carried the X Division as they go back and forth. Santino Marella came out and announced Moose vs Ace for the X title at Genesis.

– Mike Santana came out for a promo. The Northern Armory (Josh Alexander, Judas Icarus, & Travis Williams) interrupt, so Santana challenges them to a Gauntlet Match next week.

– Nic Nemeth cut a promo in the ring about his match with Joe Hendry at Genesis. Ryan Nemeth joins Nic and announces they will face Hendry and Rhino next week

– Masha Slamovich, Jordynne Grace, & Spitfire (Dani Luna & Jody Threat) dedeated Tasha Steelz, Rosemary, Ash by Elegance, & Heather by Elegance when Masha pinned Tasha with Requiem after Tessa Blanchard brawled with Jordynne to the back.

