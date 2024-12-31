Victoria to be in WWE 2K25, Illinois QB with the AEW World title, more

– Former WWE star Victoria has announced she will be in WWE 2K25 after signing a Legends deal

– Happy 34th Birthday to Katie Forbes

– Illinois Fighting Illini QB Luke Altymer with the AEW World Championship Belt after defeating the South Carolina Gamecocks in the Citrus Bowl today.

#Illini QB Luke Altmyer is carrying around an AEW Championship belt right now in this ⁦@CitrusBowl⁩ celebration. pic.twitter.com/HSA5GwfgXS — Matthew Stevens (@matthewcstevens) December 31, 2024

