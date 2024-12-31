Victoria to be in WWE 2K25, Illinois QB with the AEW World title, more

Dec 31, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– Former WWE star Victoria has announced she will be in WWE 2K25 after signing a Legends deal

– Happy 34th Birthday to Katie Forbes

– Illinois Fighting Illini QB Luke Altymer with the AEW World Championship Belt after defeating the South Carolina Gamecocks in the Citrus Bowl today.

