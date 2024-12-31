Matt Hardy explains why he would be happy to see The Young Bucks go to WWE

Matt Hardy explains why he wouldn’t mind seeing The Young Bucks sign with WWE

“Motor City Machine Guns, they had a little run in TNA, and then they end up going to WWE and debuting,” he said. “I’m so happy they got the opportunity to go to WWE, and now they’re going to be a WWE legacy act. They’ve performed there, and they’ve held the championships. I think that’s one of the things that you need. I think you need to go to WWE and be successful to be looked at as one of the greatest of all time.

“I’m gonna tell you, in a lot of ways, there’s a part of me deep down, because I do have so much love for Matt and Nick Jackson, I really wish the Bucks, when it was all said and done, that they could end up going to WWE and find success there too. Because I think they’re a team that deserves that at the end of the day. Will that ever happen? Who knows. But I would be happy if that happened for them.”

