Jake Atlas on the possibility of returning to wrestling

Jake Atlas opened up about the possibility of returning to wrestling, acknowledging both the challenges and his hopes for the future. When asked about whether he would come back to the industry, he said, “Yeah, obviously I think if it was the right time and right place, I obviously would.” While he left the door open, Atlas emphasized that his current focus is on healing and reconnecting with wrestling as a fan.

He explained, “I think my goal, this is something new that I’ve been playing with, and I’m talking about it openly now, maybe just to speak it into existence, is I want to be a fan again. I completely stopped watching, and I’ve completely removed myself from it in general.” Despite stepping away, he still keeps up with some updates: “Obviously, I know some things my friends are doing, I’m in the know on that and just general things, big general things. Once you’re kind of in this industry, it’s really hard to leave because you know people and you’re friends with these people.”

Atlas reflected on his detachment, revealing, “But just on the day to day, I don’t know what’s going on. I haven’t really sat down to watch a match or any form of wrestling content in so long, maybe two years now.” His plan for reconnecting involves rediscovering the love he once had for the art of wrestling: “One thing I’ve been exploring is trying to watch it again and just trying to find that affinity for the actual art again. I think that’s a good first step to just open the door back up and loving it and kind of having that relationship with it in a sense.”

In addition, he mentioned his efforts to attend wrestling shows as part of his healing process: “I’m talking to a few friends to be able to attend some of the upcoming shows, to be able to attend them and just watch from afar and support. I think that would be really healing for me, and it would be a way to kind of connect with it again.”

Although Atlas has goals he still wants to pursue, both in wrestling and in other forms of entertainment, he is taking his time to heal from past experiences: “I obviously have a lot of goals that I still want to accomplish in my life, potentially in wrestling or in entertainment in some form. The best thing that I could do is just take the time to just heal my soul and kind of separate myself from the trauma that has happened because of wrestling.”

Looking forward, Atlas expressed hope for a future where he could reenter the industry on his terms: “I hope that in the next year, I’m able to find the courage to use my voice a little bit more to get back out there and get people to hear what I have to say.”

Source: Developmentally Speaking

