Former WWE superstars praise Karrion Kross

Former WWE Superstars Justin Credible and Matt Morgan praises Karrion Kross claiming WWE should ‘ pull the trigger on him ‘ :

Justin Credible : ‘ Watching WWE lately, really enjoying it but there’s one person that I think they should push to the moon has all the tools and talent that wrestler is @realKILLERkross literally has everything you need in the main event superstar just waiting for the opportunity. I wish they would pull the trigger.

Matt Morgan : ‘ 1000 % agreed brother ! This guy is incredibly intelligent, puts his all into creative and creating his own ideas, and looks and works the part ! ‘

