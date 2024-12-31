Final Rampage’s viewership, AEW signs a female wrestler

– Viva Van confirms she has signed with AEW in her latest video on social media.

– The final episode of Rampage ever drew 273,000 viewers, up 46,000 viewers from the prior week. The show had a 0.08 rating in 18-49, up 0.02 from the previous show and was #6 on the top 50 cable chart for the night.

This was the 177th episode of the series and the last one since it was not picked up by WBD in the new AEW media rights deal.

