Final for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental title set

The final match for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental title tournament was set last night on Raw after the two semi finals took place at the sold-out show in Houston.

Dakota Kai was the first one to advance after she beat Zoey Stark and set up a potential final against fellow Damage CTRL member Iyo Sky, but the former WWE Women’s champion came up short in the quest to reach the final after former NXT Women’s champion Lyra Valkyria beat her in the second semi final.

The match between Kai and Valkyria to crown the inaugural WWE Women’s Intercontinental champion will now take place next Monday on the Netflix premiere episode.

This was the second mid-card title introduced for the women after Smackdown crowned a Women’s United States champion earlier this month.

