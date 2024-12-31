Cody Rhodes opens up about his plans for the future of his wrestling career

Cody Rhodes recently opened up about his plans for the future of his wrestling career and his aspirations beyond the ring. Discussing his timeline for stepping away from full-time wrestling, Rhodes explained, “I don’t want to wrestle full-time definitely past 45. I’ll drop in for sure, keep myself in shape.” This indicates his intention to transition from a full-time schedule to occasional appearances as he approaches that age.

When asked about the possibility of pursuing acting after his wrestling career, Rhodes expressed enthusiasm while emphasizing his deep-rooted connection to wrestling. “I’d absolutely love to do it. But I’ve always been so linked into wrestling, and coming back to WWE, where winning the championship for WWE is essentially like being the quarterback of the team. So, it’s been the most fun and rewarding time I’ve ever had in my career.” His comments highlight how fulfilling his current run in WWE has been, particularly in striving to achieve the pinnacle of success within the company.

Additionally, Rhodes reflected on his enjoyment of mentoring younger talent within WWE’s developmental system. He shared an example involving an up-and-coming wrestler: “Plus, we have all these new kids. I was working with one the other day, Carmelo Hayes, a really young guy coming up from our developmental system. Being able to see him hear things, hear an audience, and this is why that didn’t work, this is why it did work—I’d love to do at this level up until probably 45.” These experiences underline his passion for fostering the next generation of wrestling talent as he continues his journey in the industry.

Source: 2 Bears 1 Cave

