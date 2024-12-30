WWE Raw Results 12/30/24

WWE Raw takes place for the final time on the USA Network tonight from a sold out Toyota Center in Houston, TX.

Scheduled for the show this evening is Chad Gable vs. Otis, R-Truth vs. Pete Dunne, CM Punk and Seth “Freakin’” Rollins Under One Roof, Damian Priest & The War Raiders vs. Judgment Day, plus Iyo Sky vs. Lyra Valkyria and Dakota Kai vs. Zoey Stark in the Women’s Intercontinental Title Tournament Semifinals.

Featured below are complete WWE Raw results from Monday, December 30, 2024. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired on the USA Network from 8-10pm EST.

WWE RAW RESULTS – DECEMBER 30, 2024

“WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” kicks things off as always, and then we see a shot of the Toyota Center in Houston, TX. We shoot inside where we hear Joe Tessitore welcome us to the show. We see arrival shots of Seth “Freakin'” Rollins and CM Punk.

Drew McIntyre Leaves “Main Event” Jey Uso Laying

We settle at ringside where Tessitore and Wade Barrett are standing up. They welcome us to the last ever episode of WWE Raw on USA Network before the switch next week to Netflix. They get ready to introduce “Main Event” Jey Uso, but instead, The New Day’s theme hits.

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods come out to a ton of boos. They try and talk but get shut down with boos. “Main Event” Jey Uso comes out and takes the show back. New Day try and talk about how they go way back with Uso, but the crowd drowns that out with boos as well.

Uso ends up leading fans in a New Day Sucks chant and the two retreat to the back. Uso calls out Drew McIntyre, but instead, The New Bloodline appear on the big screen from their table. Solo Sikoa vows to defeat Roman Reigns in the Tribal Combat next week and says all, including Uso, must then acknowledge him.

As he wraps up, Uso is still standing in the ring when from the crowd, “The Scottish Psychopath” Drew McIntyre hits the ring and brutally attacks him. Uso tries fighting back when McIntyre goes for the Claymore Kick, but McIntyre beats him down and officials pull him off. As he is being led to the back, he breaks free, sprints to the ring and lays out Uso with a Claymore Kick.

Chad Gable vs. Otis

Backstage, Cathy Kelley is standing by with Chad Gable and the rest of American Made. She asks how he feels that he’s finally facing his former Alpha Academy teammate Otis tonight. He says he feels sick. He’s giving him his final lesson and that is that the master remains the master forever.

The American Made theme hits inside the arena and out comes Gable with his crew for the scheduled opening contest. Out next comes Otis accompanied by the rest of Alpha Academy. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one.

Gable tries to take down Otis and then starts chopping Otis – Otis swings Gable into the ropes and clotheslines him down. Otis beats on Gable in the corner and body presses Gable and lets him crash down on the mat. Gable rolls out and gets in the faces of Maxxine Dupri and Akira Tozawa.

Otis comes out and slams Gable into the announce table. Back in the ring, Gable kicks Otis and gets Otis in the corner, Otis gets out and slams Gable down on the mat. Gable is clotheslined and Otis runs into the steel ringpost stopping his momentum. Gable hits a dragon screw whip in the corner on Otis and singles out Otis’ left knee.

Gable drop kicks Otis and dodges a splash by Otis. Gable misses a top rop headbutt on Otis and both men are now laid out. Otis swings Gable and takes him down with body checks. Otis bulldozes Gable and hits the caterpillar elbow on Gable. Otis goes for the pin, and American Made stops the pin.

Tozawa gets into The Creed Brother’s faces and Maxxine takes out Ivy Nile. In the ring, Gable tosses an ankle lock on Otis. Otis tries to fight out of it, but Gable is able to get the lock back on. Otis whipes Gable out of the ring breaking the hold and The Creed Brothers get throw into the ring by Otis.

Otis slams Gable and puts an ankle lock on Gable. Gable kicks his way out of the lock and hits a German Suplex on Otis and tries a double axe handle on Otis but Otis smacks him. Nile distracts and Otis is placed in another ankle lock. Otis taps out. Gable gets the submission win.

Winner: Chad Gable

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Tournament

Zoey Stark vs. Dakota Kai

We see a lengthy Rhea Ripley vs. Liv Morgan vignette promoting their title tilt for the WWE Raw on Netflix debut episode next Monday night. We then shoot backstage to The Judgment Day Clubhouse. Dom tells them that Liv has something up her sleeve.

Raquel isn’t sure if Liv does and Balor says Liv has a plan for everything and Lady Liv has Ripley under control. We then shift to seeing WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce and CM Punk talking backstage, but we don’t hear what they are saying.

From there, we see Zoey Stark getting prepped for her match, Dakota Kai also warms up backstage. R-Truth comes out for his match but Pete Dunne attacks him before the match starts. It never happens. We shoot backstage again where Cathy Kelley talks to Dakota Kai about her semi finals match and Iyo Sky talks about her match against Lyra Valkyria.

Zoey Stark and Dakota Kai make their respective ring walks and the bell sounds to get the first of two semifinal matches in the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Tournament officially off-and-running. Kai kicks Stark off the bell and Stark fires back with shoulder checks in the corner.

Kai hits a monkey flip and a clothesline. Kai kicks Stark on the apron and Stark tries to slam Kai on the apron. Stark hits a springboard clothesline on Kai. On that note, the show heads into a mid-match commercial break as this high stakes tourney tilt continues. When we return, Kai hits a Pele kick for the win to advance.

Winner and ADVANCING to the finals: Dakota Kai

The Judgment Day vs. Damian Priest & The War Raiders

We see a lengthy extended video package looking back at some of the most iconic moments in the history of WWE Raw on USA Network, with tonight being the final show on the channel before the move to Netflix next week.

We see Adam Pearce talking to Seth Rollins backstage and then we see Lyra Valkyria stretching ahead of her match in the other semifinal bout in the ongoing WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Tournament.

A vignette airs promoting the start of John Cena’s “The Last Time Is Now” retirement tour in WWE kicking off on the Raw on Netflix debut episode next Monday night. Inside the arena, The Judgment Day make their way to the ring (with new theme music) for scheduled six-man tag-team action, as the show heads into another commercial break.

When we return, we see Damian Priest make his way out. The War Raiders come out next and then the bell sounds to get this six-man bout officially off-and-running. Priest and Balor start things off for their respective teams. Priest runs over to deal with Dom and McDonagh on the apron, prompting Balor to kick Priest’s legs from behind.

After some more back-and-forth action, the match spills out to the floor at ringside. On that note, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as the bout continues. When we return, we see Balor and Erik trade punches in the ring. Balor hits some elbows on Erik and then traps him in a headlock.

Ivar is tagged in and Ivar slams down Balor and splashes him. Ivar flattens Balor in the corner and hits a spinning kick on McDonagh who tries to interfere. Ivar tags out to Priest who beats up all of Judgement Day.

Priest beats on Dom in the ring while The War Raiders take out Carlito and McDonagh takes out The War Raiders. In the ring, Dom takes down Priest and walks into the South of Heaven for Priest to get the pin and the victory for his team. Once the bout wraps up, Judgment Day attacks Priest’s knee.

Winners: Damian Priest & War Raiders

Ludwig Kaiser Calls Out Bron Breakker, Gets Sheamus Instead

“Main Event” Jey Uso walks backstage, Adam Pearce comes up to him and tells him while Drew isn’t in the arena right now, next week Uso has his match against McIntyre. CM Punk and Seth Rollins are seen backstage prepping for their chat before their match next week.

Ludwig Kaiser is in the ring and he demands gratitude for Ludwig Kaiser. He says he belongs at the top of the food chain in the WWE. Kaiser demands Bron Breakker to come down with his title. Sheamus’ music hits and he makes his way to the ring.

Sheamus beelines to the ring and Kaiser jumps him. Sheamus gets Kaiser on the mat and Kaiser eye gauges Sheamus but Sheamus is too tough and takes down Kaiser. Kaiser is Brogue Kicked out of the ring. “The Celtic Warrior” stands tall.

Backstage, Rey Mysterio is giving Otis a pep talk, saying next time he knows he’ll whoop Chad Gable’s ass. After he walks off, The New Day come up sarcastically clapping at Mysterio and LWO. They exchange words and set up a match. Woods says they accept. “We’ll see you soon.”

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

