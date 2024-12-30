Russo doesn’t believe Ripley needs the title to stay over, Yahoo Sports’ biggest Loser’s of 2024

– While speaking on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, former WWE Head Writer Vince Russo revealed that he believes Rhea Ripley doesn’t need the WWE Women’s World Title as she is already over with the fans. He said “Rhea Ripley is super over with the people, she don’t need the belt. Liv does, that belt and that title really helps Liv. Rhea Ripley will remain over whether or not she wins the title, she doesn’t need the title. They just need to protect her in this match. I think — I mean, they should keep the title on Liv.”

– Yahoo Sports’ biggest Loser’s of 2024:

• Austin Theory

• Vince McMahon

• Chris Jericho

• Adam Cole

• Pete Dunne

