Ricky Starks vs. KENTA announced, AEW scrapped plans to introduce a weekly TV segment

– AEW scrapped plans to introduce a weekly TV segment known as the “EVP Roulette” to determine new challengers for The Young Bucks’ AEW World Tag Team Championships due to WWE re-introducing ‘Spin The Wheel, Make A Deal’ on NXT in the build to Halloween Havoc.

(source: Matt Jackson on Tunnel Talk podcast)

– KENTA defends the DEFY World Championship against Ricky Starks at DEFY’s “Hundredth: 8th Anniversary” show on Friday, February 7th in Seattle Washington.

⚠️ ON SALE ALERT ⚠️ DEFY : HUNDREDTH Come celebrate our 8th anniversary on February 7th at Washington Hall ! Kenta defends the DEFY World Championship against Ricky Starks ! Patreon pre sale today at 1pm

General on sale tomorrow at 10am Tickets at https://t.co/4tq53n0w9B pic.twitter.com/tIGwXvbCli — DEFY Wrestling (@defyNW) December 30, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

