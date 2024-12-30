Ricky Starks vs. KENTA announced, AEW scrapped plans to introduce a weekly TV segment

Dec 30, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– AEW scrapped plans to introduce a weekly TV segment known as the “EVP Roulette” to determine new challengers for The Young Bucks’ AEW World Tag Team Championships due to WWE re-introducing ‘Spin The Wheel, Make A Deal’ on NXT in the build to Halloween Havoc.

(source: Matt Jackson on Tunnel Talk podcast)

– KENTA defends the DEFY World Championship against Ricky Starks at DEFY’s “Hundredth: 8th Anniversary” show on Friday, February 7th in Seattle Washington.

