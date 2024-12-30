Nearly 100,000 fans attend the five-day WWE Holiday Tour 2024 events

Almost 100,000 fans were part of a very successful WWE Holiday Tour, a five-day, 10-event tour which will end tonight with the final two events.

The tour kicked off on December 26 with over 12,000 fans at Madison Square Garden in New York and over 6,000 fans at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville.

On December 27 there were over 7,700 at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh and over 11,700 at Amalie Arena in Tampa for the live Smackdown on USA Network.

December 28 had two shows more, with over 8,000 at the Kia Center in Orlando and over 8,300 at the CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore. The Orlando house show out-drew the AEW Worlds End pay-per-view on the same day in the same city.

On December 29, over 6,600 fans were at the Casey Center in Miami and then over 12,000 attended at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont.

It ends tonight with over 9,000 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit and a sold out Toyota Center in Houston with over 14,500 expected.

All attendance numbers are courtesy of ticket tracking service @WrestleTix on X.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

