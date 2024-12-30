Matches announced for next week’s Raw premiere on Netflix

Announced for the Raw Premiere on Netflix

– John Cena Farwell Tour Begins

– Seth Rollins vs CM Punk

– Drew McIntyre vs Main Event Jey Uso

– The New Day vs Rey Mysterio and a Tag Team Partner of his choosing

– Liv Morgan vs Rhea Ripley in a Last Woman Standing Match for the Women’s World Title

– Roman Reigns vs Solo Sikoa in Tribal Combat for the Ula Fala

ONE WEEK UNTIL @WWE RAW IS LIVE ON NETFLIX. pic.twitter.com/Zf05e0qKLg — Netflix (@netflix) December 30, 2024

