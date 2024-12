Match announced for AEW Dynamite, USA Network posts Raw video, Young Bucks note

– Hurt Syndicate vs The Acclaimed added to this week’s AEW Dynamite Fight for the Fallen:

This Wed, January 1

Asheville, NC

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

8pm ET/7pm CT on TBS + MAX Fight For The Fallen@fightbobby/@Sheltyb803 vs @PlatinumMax/@Bowens_Official Hurt Syndicate vs The Acclaimed

on New Year’s Day

Simulcast on BOTH@TBSNetwork + @StreamOnMax

THIS WEDNESDAY! pic.twitter.com/g5sPln5S8T — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) December 30, 2024

– The Young Bucks wanted to lose the#AEW tag team titles in a squash to the Outrunners at one point.

(source: Fightful Select)

