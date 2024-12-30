Marc Mero: “Jimmy Carter was truly an extraordinary individual”

Marc Mero posted the following on his Facebook page:

Jimmy Carter was truly an extraordinary individual. I had the privilege of attending a presidential dinner in Atlanta in 1993 while I was wrestling for WCW as Johnny B. Badd. He passed away peacefully on December 29th.

Carter served as the 39th President of the United States from 1977 to 1981. In 2002, he received the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts in seeking peaceful resolutions to international conflicts, promoting democracy and human rights, and advancing economic and social development. Rest in peace.

