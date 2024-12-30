Kevin Knight’s NJPW contract set to expire, praised by Natalya

WWE’s Natalya calls IWGP Jr Heavyweight Tag Team Champion Kevin Knight ‘really ****ing good’ following reports that his NJPW contract is up in the next few days

“Kevin is so talented. He flies into train. Has so much passion.

“And he’s really ****ing good. Brings so much to the table. (Plus a nice person!)”

Knight’s New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) contract will expire within the next few days. He currently co-holds the junior heavyweight tag team titles with Intergalactic Jet Setters tag team partner, Kushida.

Per the report, NJPW is said to be interesting in keeping Knight, and contract negotiations are expected to begin soon. Additionally, Knight’s contract status has reportedly been brought up in major American wrestling promotions in recent months.

Knight has also made appearances in TNA Wrestling earlier this year. The wrestler has reportedly received significant praise from other talents in TNA and NJPW, and he there’s said to be interest in him from other promotions outside of TNA and New Japan.

