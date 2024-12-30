Eva Marie files for divorce from Jonathan Coyle
Ex-WWE Superstar Eva Marie has filed for divorce from her husband of 10 years, Jonathan Coyle, TMZ Sports has learned.
According to court records, the “Total Divas” television show star — real name Natalie Eva Marie Nelson — filed papers earlier this month … which stated they got hitched back on October 20, 2014.
The docs state the two initially separated in October 2023 … and the reason for the split was listed as irreconcilable differences.
Eva Marie had two stints in WWE … making her last appearance in 2021.
She famously managed the Bella Twins as part of her debut with the promotion … before eventually joining the SmackDown brand.
Outside of the ring, Eva Marie also appeared on “Celebrity Big Brother” … finishing in seventh place.
Coyle is in the fitness industry … and co-founded his own business, NEMfashion.
The two first met at a CrossFit workout … and Coyle proposed after several months of dating. Eva Marie and Coyle’s decision to elope was featured on her reality show … and they later had a ceremony in Napa, California, which Nikki and Brie Bella, Summer Rae, Cameron and Layla all attended.