WWE Vault YouTube channel surpasses 1 million subscribers

The WWE Vault YouTube channel has surpassed the 1 million subscribers mark this week, with more people tuning in lately as WWE continues its different approach of making their video library available on streaming services.

WWE has been uploading full documentaries, shows, and other original content on the Vault channel as the WWE Network winds down worldwide with the move to Netflix. Netflix will not carry all the WWE video library so the majority of the content available currently on the Network will once again be unavailable to watch on-demand.

With several ads from YouTube playing throughout shows, the WWE Vault channel will eventually be raking in some serious money, although not as much as if they were to license the full content to a streaming service.

This weekend, WWE even uploaded a WWE/ECW house show from the ECW Arena which was held in 2006 featuring Rob Van Dam, CM Punk, Sandman, Sabu, and others.

