What Adam Copeland said at the media scrum

Rated FTR are up 1st at AEW Worlds End Media Scrum…

– Adam mentions he has been cleared for a while and has been home due to where he lives and the problems they’ve dealt with.

– Dax puts over Adam, saying everyone would like a career like Adam’s. And if he wants to do stuff that’ll hurt him, he’ll do it.

– Adam says they’re going for Gold, he says they can win the World, Tag, and Trios Championships.

– He wants to face Jon Moxley in a match you’ve never seen before, old school/brutal like an NWA Match.

– Cash puts over Adam for helping him out throughout his career, like giving him a place to stay.

– Dax mentions they think a like and get along really well, “we’re more than friends, we’re family”

– Adam doesn’t look or see the negativity in rehabbing injuries, he uses it as motivation.

– Adam puts over FTR for helping him out after his retirement and wouldn’t trust anybody else to help him out.

– Dax mentions they’ll be donating proceeds for the Asheville show to help out in the area.

– Cash never thought they’d have a chance to work with Adam.

– Cash puts over Tony Khan for wanting to help the People of Asheville.

