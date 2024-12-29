What Adam Copeland said at the media scrum
– Adam mentions he has been cleared for a while and has been home due to where he lives and the problems they’ve dealt with.
– Dax puts over Adam, saying everyone would like a career like Adam’s. And if he wants to do stuff that’ll hurt him, he’ll do it.
– Adam says they’re going for Gold, he says they can win the World, Tag, and Trios Championships.
– He wants to face Jon Moxley in a match you’ve never seen before, old school/brutal like an NWA Match.
– Cash puts over Adam for helping him out throughout his career, like giving him a place to stay.
– Dax mentions they think a like and get along really well, “we’re more than friends, we’re family”
– Adam doesn’t look or see the negativity in rehabbing injuries, he uses it as motivation.
– Adam puts over FTR for helping him out after his retirement and wouldn’t trust anybody else to help him out.
– Dax mentions they’ll be donating proceeds for the Asheville show to help out in the area.
– Cash never thought they’d have a chance to work with Adam.
– Cash puts over Tony Khan for wanting to help the People of Asheville.