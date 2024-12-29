Sports Illustrated ranks the Top 10 Men’s Matches of 2024

Sports Illustrated ranks the Top 10 men’s Matches of 2024…

#1. Will Ospreay v Bryan Danielson at Wrestle Dynasty

#2. Drew McIntyre v CM Punk at HIAC

#3. Will Ospreay v Swerve Strickland at Forbidden Door

#4. Will Ospreay v MJF on Dynamite

#5. Roman Reigns v Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL

#6. Bryan Danielson v ZSJ at The New Beginning in Osaka

#7. Will Ospreay v Konosuke Takeshita at Revolution

#8. Kazuchika Okada v Bryan Danielson at Wrestle Kingdom

#9. Mike Bailey v Konosuke Takeshita at Forged In Excellence

#10. Will Ospreay v Darby Allin on Dynamite Holiday Bash

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

