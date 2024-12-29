Sports Illustrated ranks the Top 10 Men’s Matches of 2024
Sports Illustrated ranks the Top 10 men’s Matches of 2024…
#1. Will Ospreay v Bryan Danielson at Wrestle Dynasty
#2. Drew McIntyre v CM Punk at HIAC
#3. Will Ospreay v Swerve Strickland at Forbidden Door
#4. Will Ospreay v MJF on Dynamite
#5. Roman Reigns v Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL
#6. Bryan Danielson v ZSJ at The New Beginning in Osaka
#7. Will Ospreay v Konosuke Takeshita at Revolution
#8. Kazuchika Okada v Bryan Danielson at Wrestle Kingdom
#9. Mike Bailey v Konosuke Takeshita at Forged In Excellence
#10. Will Ospreay v Darby Allin on Dynamite Holiday Bash