Sabu says he’s not eligible for WWE hall of fame, El Hijo Del Vikingo injured

– El Hijo Del Vikingo suffers apparent injury, match stopped at PROGRESS Unboxing 7. PROGRESS Wrestling took to Twitter and announced “the match between Vikingo and Lykos II was stopped early because Vikingo got injured. They said he would be checked by their medical team and they hope he recovers quickly and can return to the PROGRESS ring soon.”

We were watching a classic in the making and we cannot wait to see Vikingo return to PROGRESS soon. #Unboxing7 pic.twitter.com/2z3Cr05k4D — PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) December 29, 2024

– While making an appearance on “The Donut Shop Chronicles” Podcast, ECW Legend Sabu was asked about potentially being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. He said “I don’t know. Probably never, really. I’m not eligible for the WWE Hall of Fame, not that I want to be anyway, because I didn’t have a Hall of Fame career while I was there. Another Hall of Fame, who knows. On the notion that wrestling fans want him in the Hall of Fame: “I appreciate that. Rob Van Dam is Hall of Fame material too, but is Drew Carey? Is Drew Carey Hall of Fame material? He goes in it, that means it’s going to be bulls**t. If he’s in it, it’s bulls**t.”

