Note on Mercedes Mone vs. Kris Statlander match, Dustin Rhodes comments on the PPV

Dec 29, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– Dustin Rhodes via X:

– Mercedes Moné vs. Kris Statlander at AEW ‘WORLDS END’ 2024 is now the longest women’s match and the first women’s singles-match to cross the 20-minute mark in AEW history. (24:35)

This was also the longest match on last night’s show.

