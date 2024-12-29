Note on Mercedes Mone vs. Kris Statlander match, Dustin Rhodes comments on the PPV
– Dustin Rhodes via X:
One thing @AEW does better than anyone on the planet, is PPV's! #WorldsEnd was badass. #AEW
— Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) December 29, 2024
– Mercedes Moné vs. Kris Statlander at AEW ‘WORLDS END’ 2024 is now the longest women’s match and the first women’s singles-match to cross the 20-minute mark in AEW history. (24:35)
This was also the longest match on last night’s show.
EXCLUSIVE: @CallMeKrisStat assesses her next steps… pic.twitter.com/k8RdmxdFnZ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 29, 2024
The CEO @MercedesVarnado and @CallMeKrisStat met in an instant classic of a rematch for the TBS Championship!
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 29, 2024