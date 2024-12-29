Note on Mercedes Mone vs. Kris Statlander match, Dustin Rhodes comments on the PPV

– Dustin Rhodes via X:

One thing @AEW does better than anyone on the planet, is PPV's! #WorldsEnd was badass. #AEW — Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) December 29, 2024

– Mercedes Moné vs. Kris Statlander at AEW ‘WORLDS END’ 2024 is now the longest women’s match and the first women’s singles-match to cross the 20-minute mark in AEW history. (24:35)

This was also the longest match on last night’s show.

The CEO @MercedesVarnado and @CallMeKrisStat met in an instant classic of a rematch for the TBS Championship! Did you miss the #AEWWorldsEnd PPV? Order it right now!

https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj pic.twitter.com/Zqp9bzVT0r — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 29, 2024

