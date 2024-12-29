News and notes from Tony Khan’s media scrum

Tony Khan was answering questions at AEW Worlds End Media Scrum.

– The interviewer points out that December is an important month for AEW because of all the moments they’ve had.

– Khan agrees that December is important for them.

– Khan plans to start the year out right with the simulcast on January 1st.

– Khan loves being at the Hammerstein Ballroom and would love to go back yearly, whether during the holidays or not.

– Khan points out it doesn’t make sense to look at their numbers and think it’s bad, especially for their AEW All In Ticket Sales, which is over 80,000.

– Khan isn’t bothered by WWE having a show tonight, but it’s great for Orlando since they got 2 shows in 1 night.

– Khan mentions that tonight was his favorite moment for AEW in Orlando, especially Adam and Kenny’s Returns.

– Khan thanks the media for covering AEW since the beginning.

