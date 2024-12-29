Khan on WWE running a show opposite of Worlds End, Yahoo Sports’ biggest winners of 2024

– Yahoo Sports’ biggest winners of 2024:

• Seth Rollins

• Toni Storm

• Cody Rhodes

• Will Ospreay

• Swerve Strickland

– Tony Khan comments on WWE having a live event in Orlando on the same night as AEW Worlds End.

“It’s great for the city of Orlando with two major pro wrestling events happening on the same night. There were thousands and thousands of fans at both shows. We had a capacity crowd here. It was so great being here at UCF. This arena has been a tremendous host, and for us and the community, it was great to have such amazing support from the fans. It shows how strong worldwide pro wrestling, particularly here in the United States, is to have in one major American city with two promotions running head-to-head on the same night, to have two great crowds. I know our fans here were awesome, and it was a great show tonight, thanks to the Orlando fans. They were tremendous.”

(Via AEW Worlds End scrum)

