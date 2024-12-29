Kazuchika Okada wins the Continental Classic, retains title

Kazuchika Okada won the second Continental Classic tournament, retaining the title after a final match against Will Ospreay.

Okada, who was the runner up of the blue league, defeated Ricochet, who won the gold league, in the semi final while Ospreay, who was the gold league runner up, defeated Kyle Fletcher, who won the blue league, in the other semi final.

Okada finished the tournament with 10 points, winning against Shelton Benjamin, Mark Briscoe, and The Beast Mortos, while losing against Kyle Fletcher and drawing against Daniel Garcia.

Ospreay was on nine points at the end of the tournament, winning against Claudio Castagnoli, Brodie King, and Komander, while losing to Darby Allin and Ricochet.

The Japanese star originally won the Continental title in March of this year, defeating the inaugural Continental Classic winner Eddie Kingston.

