Hardy names best on the mic for 2024, Khan on bad-faith negativity towards AEW

– Matt Hardy says nobody was better than Drew McIntyre at talking on the mic in 2024

“My favorite this year, especially because he really embraced his heel role, and he got into it with his schtick, is Drew McIntyre!”

(Source: Matt Hardy via Extreme Life)

– Tony Khan on bad-faith negativity towards AEW:

“It’s the biggest year in terms of success for AEW. Last year, we sold 81,035 tickets, set the world record for tickets sold. Even then, people tried to poke holes saying ‘oh you sold 73,000’. We sold 81,000.

Even if it was 73,000, that’s not bad. That’s amazing. Then this year, the historic media rights deal.”

(Source: AEW Media Scrum)

