Another former WWE talent spotted backstage at Worlds End

Dec 29, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Former WWE superstars Baron Corbin and AJ Francis were spotted backstage at last night’s AEW Worlds End pay per view event.

Additionally, Tyler Breeze was also spotted backstage. Breeze, who last wrestled in September, was reportedly visiting friends who live in the area. Breeze was previously let go from WWE in June 2021. He took a hiatus from the ring before returning in July 2023 through September of this year.

Francis posted earlier:

Source: Fightful

