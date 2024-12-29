AEW News and Notes
– The Death Riders vs. Rated FTR this week on Dynamite!
Mother of All Simulcasts#AEWDynamite Fight for the Fallen
Wed, 1/1/25 | Asheville, NC
LIVE at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @TBSNetwork & @StreamOnMax
Death Riders vs Rated FTR@RatedRCope @DaxFTR & @CashWheelerFTR vowed to TAKE IT ALL from @JonMoxley @ClaudioCSRO & @WheelerYuta! pic.twitter.com/YgWlJtvBGD
– Jeff Jarrett is to make an announcement on Wednesday:
What lies ahead for the storied career of the “Last Outlaw” @RealJeffJarrett? Find out THIS WEDNESDAY on #AEW Dynamite! pic.twitter.com/IxcYlgKRw1
– AEW posted the full media scrum from last night:
#AEWWorldsEnd Post Show Media Scrum | 12/28/24, Orlando https://t.co/3GagJ6dvpB
– AEW also posted:
EXCLUSIVE: @OrangeCassidy does some soul-searching after last night's #AEW Worlds End. pic.twitter.com/uE9VPysuPP
EXCLUSIVE: Toni Storm is appreciative of her #AEW Worlds End experience! pic.twitter.com/DJgtvQhXOW
