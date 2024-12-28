WWE Holiday Tour / Orlando, Fl / Sat Dec 28, 2024

The Complete Results from Kia Center:

Rhea Ripley / Bianca Belair / Naomi defeat Pure Fusion Collective: Sonya DeVille / Zoey Stark / Shayna Baszler

Andrade defeats Carmelo Hayes

WWE Tag Team Champions DIY: Tomasso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano defeat The Motor City Machine Guns / The Street Profits / A-Town Down Under

Bayley defeats Tiffany Stratton

The Bloodline: Tama Tonga and Jacob Fatu (with Solo Sikoa) defeat Jimmy and Jey Uso. After the match, the Usos put Solo Sikoa through a table

Kayden Carter and Katana Chance defeat The Unholy Union: Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn

Street Fight: WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax defeats Michin

Main Event: Steel Cage Match: WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes defeats Kevin Owens

