WWE Holiday Tour / Orlando, Fl / Sat Dec 28, 2024
The Complete Results from Kia Center:
Rhea Ripley / Bianca Belair / Naomi defeat Pure Fusion Collective: Sonya DeVille / Zoey Stark / Shayna Baszler
Andrade defeats Carmelo Hayes
WWE Tag Team Champions DIY: Tomasso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano defeat The Motor City Machine Guns / The Street Profits / A-Town Down Under
Bayley defeats Tiffany Stratton
The Bloodline: Tama Tonga and Jacob Fatu (with Solo Sikoa) defeat Jimmy and Jey Uso. After the match, the Usos put Solo Sikoa through a table
Kayden Carter and Katana Chance defeat The Unholy Union: Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn
Street Fight: WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax defeats Michin
Main Event: Steel Cage Match: WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes defeats Kevin Owens
Thanks to @LadiesWith Power in attendance
CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM