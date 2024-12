WWE Holiday Tour / Baltimore, Md / Sat Dec 28, 2024

The Complete Results from CFG Bank Arena:

LA Knight defeats Santos Escobar

The Wyatt Sicks: Erik Rowan / Joe Gacy / Dexter Lumis / Nikki Cross defeat The Final Testament: Karrion Kross / Akam / Rezar / Scarlett : Cross pins Scarlett

WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan (with Raquel Rodriguez) defeats Iyo Sky

WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker defeats Sami Zayn in a Best 2 out of 3 Falls Match

CM Punk and Rey Mysterio defeat The New Day: Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston

Otis defeats Ludwig Kaiser

Seth Rollins defeats Dominick Mysterio

Main Event: Steel Cage Match: WWE World Champion GUNTHER defeats Damian Priest

Thanks to @mcclintock_jr in attendance

CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email