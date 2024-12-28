Viewership for the Christmas edition of Dynamite

The Christmas episode of Dynamite on 34th Street drew 574,000 viewers this week, down 51,000 viewers from the prior week. In 18-49, Dynamite drew a 0.18, just 0.01 down from the previous show and was #2 on the top 50 cable chart for the night.

This was the first time Dynamite aired on Christmas night and did similar to their November and December average, which should be considered a win.

(Ratings credit: Programming Insider)

Colin Vassallo is the editor of Wrestling-Online

Click here for the 2024 Wrestling TV Viewership grid

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

