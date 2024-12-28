Three matches announced for Collision, Mercedes Mone arrives in a Rainbow Monster Truck (video)
– Daniel Garcia vs. Mark Briscoe for the TNT Title is made official for the first Collision of 2025.
– Deonna Purrazzo vs. Toni Storm is also made official for Collision, along with Private Party vs Lio Rush & Action Andretti for the AEW Tag Team Titles.
