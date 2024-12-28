Three matches announced for Collision, Mercedes Mone arrives in a Rainbow Monster Truck (video)

Dec 28, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– Daniel Garcia vs. Mark Briscoe for the TNT Title is made official for the first Collision of 2025.

– Deonna Purrazzo vs. Toni Storm is also made official for Collision, along with Private Party vs Lio Rush & Action Andretti for the AEW Tag Team Titles.

– AEW posted:

