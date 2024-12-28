Sports Illustrated ranks the Top 10 Women’s Matches of 2024
Sports Illustrated ranks the Top 10 Women’s Matches of 2024…
#1. Mercedes Moné v Hazuki at Strong Style Evolved
#2. Kris Statlander v Willow Nightingale at All Out
#3. Mayu Iwatani v Momo Watanabe at Historic X-Over ll
#4. Mercedes Moné v Willow Nightingale at Double or Nothing
#5. Mariah May v Toni Storm at All In
#6. Mercedes Moné v Kris Statlander at Full Gear
#7. Bayley v IYO SKY at WrestleMania XL
#8. IYO SKY v Utami Hayashishita at Summer Destiny
#9. Masha Slamovich v Jordynne Grace at Bound For Glory
#10. Women’s Iron Survivor Match at Deadline