Ladder match for the WWE Championship announced for the 2025 Royal Rumble

The WWE championship match for the Royal Rumble was announced last night on Smackdown and Kevin Owens will get yet another crack at the title.

During the final segment of Smackdown, Owens said that the match should not involve a referee that counts the finish after what happened to him at Saturday Night’s Main Event. Cody did not object and suggested the two face off in a ladder match.

Smackdown GM Nick Aldis signed off on the match and both Cody’s WWE Championship and the Winged Eagle WWE title which Owens took after SNME will be suspended above the ring, with the first person who snatches them will be declared the winner.

Owens continue to declare himself the true WWE champion and took out both Aldis and Rhodes at the end of the segment with his Winged Eagle title.

Apart from the two Royal Rumble matches, this is the only other match so far announced for the show.

