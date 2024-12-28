Big E announced as Chief FIESTA Officer for Fiesta Sports Foundation

Big E has been announced as the Chief FIESTA Officer for the Fiesta Sports Foundation in a press release issued today by the Fiesta Bowl.

In his role, Big E will enhance the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl experience through a variety of fan-centric activities while bringing unparalleled energy and fun to the first-ever CFP Quarterfinal.

“The first-ever College Football Playoff Quarterfinal being played at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl is worthy of maximum hype and energy to mark this historic moment on the field,” said Fiesta Sports Foundation Executive Director & CEO Erik Moses. “Big E, a college football player and one of WWE’s premier personalities, will elevate fan interactions and engagements before, during and after the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl.”

Big E’s duties as Chief FIESTA Officer include fan engagement, interactive experiences, event participation, media and brand promotion, and community outreach.

Big E was introduced to the Valley fans and visitors at the Rate Bowl on Thursday night and will continue to enhance the fan engagement around the Fiesta Sports Foundation’s events, including the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe, to make them unforgettable for all fans and participants. In addition to these engagements, Big E will partake in social media takeovers on the Fiesta Bowl channels offering up exclusive vantage points of the Fiesta Sports Foundation’s signature events.

“I’m thrilled to step into this role as Chief Fiesta Officer,” Big E said. “College football has always been close to my heart, and the Fiesta Bowl is one of the biggest stages to celebrate the game we all love. I’m here to bring the energy, connect with the fans and make sure this year’s Fiesta Bowl is unforgettable. Let’s have some fun and make some noise!”

