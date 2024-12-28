AEW Worlds End Zero Hour results
(1) Toni Storm defeated Leila Grey
(2) Jeff Jarrett defeated QT Marshall
– Toni Storm vs. Deonna Purrazzo has been made official for next week
After Toni Storm's victory at #AEWWorldsEnd Zero Hour, Deonna Purrazzo has the offer of a lifetime for the "newcomer"!
Order #AEWWorldsEnd LIVE on PPVhttps://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj@DeonnaPurrazzo | #ToniStorm pic.twitter.com/5DulSoyNbB
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 29, 2024
(3) Brian Cage, Lance Archer, Lio Rush, & Action Andretti defeated Top Flight & The Outrunners
– Jeff Jarrett says every year between Christmas and New Year’s, he thinks back on his career. This year, he’s come to a decision. He will announce his future next Wednesday