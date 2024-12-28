AEW Worlds End Zero Hour results

Dec 28, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

(1) Toni Storm defeated Leila Grey

(2) Jeff Jarrett defeated QT Marshall

– Toni Storm vs. Deonna Purrazzo has been made official for next week

(3) Brian Cage, Lance Archer, Lio Rush, & Action Andretti defeated Top Flight & The Outrunners

– Jeff Jarrett says every year between Christmas and New Year’s, he thinks back on his career. This year, he’s come to a decision. He will announce his future next Wednesday

