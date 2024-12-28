AEW Worlds End 2024 Recap

—

Location: Orlando, Florida

Venue: Addition Financial Arena

Commentary Team: Excalibur, Nigel McGuinness, and Tony Schiavone

—



AEW Continental Classic Tournament – Semifinal Match

Kyle Fletcher vs. Will Ospreay

Ospreay backs Fletcher into the corner and delivers a few chops. Fletcher tries to come back, but Ospreay kicks him in the face and follows with another chop. Ospreay goes for the Os-cutter, but Fletcher catches him and goes for a brain-buster. Ospreay gets free and they dodge each other’s kicks before Fletcher rolls to the floor. Fletcher comes back in with a kick, and then follows with a chop in the corner. Ospreay delivers chops of his own, but Fletcher punches Ospreay in the throat to counter. Ospreay clotheslines Fletcher to the floor and takes him out with a cannonball from the apron. Ospreay drags the ring steps around, but Fletcher kicks him in the face. Fletcher throws Ospreay toward the steps, but Ospreay jumps over them and comes right back. Fletcher catches him and delivers a powerbomb on the apron. Fletcher lawn-darts Ospreay into the barricade and rips up a fan’s sign at ringside. Ospreay has been busted open as Fletcher gets him back into the ring and drops him with a kick to the face. Fletcher delivers more quick kicks and then wipes Ospreay’s blood off of his boot before licking it off his fingers.

Fletcher delivers right hands in the corner, but Ospreay ducks out and delivers a frw shots. Ospreay comes off the ropes, but Fletcher lawn-darts him into the middle turnbuckle and gets a two count. Fletcher delivers a few shots, but Ospreay comes back with an elbow strike. Fletcher drops him with another shot, but Ospreay comes back with a clothesline. Ospreay delivers a back-body drop and sends Fletcher face-first into the top turnbuckle. Ospreay kicks Fletcher in the face and connects with a standing Skytwister Press for a two count. Fletcher comes back with a few quick kicks, but Ospreay delivers a Stundog Millionaire. Ospreay goes for the Os-cutter, but Fletcher counters with a half-and-half suplex. Fletcher runs the ropes, but Ospreay counters with a standing Spanish Fly and gets a two count. Ospreay kicks Fletcher in the face a few times and follows with a chop. Fletcher comes back with a chop of his own, and then they exchange them for a bit. Fletcher goes for a kick, but Ospreay blocks and delivers a heel kick. They counter each other again, and then Ospreay hits the Os-cutter for a two count.

Ospreay goes for a Hidden Blade, but Fletcher counters. Ospreay connects with a reverse-rana, but Fletcher comes back with a Hidden Blade to Ospreay. They exchange headbutts as they get to their feet, and then exchange shoulder tackles. Ospreay takes Fletcher down with a kick and charges, but Fletcher rolls him up with his hand and foot on the ropes. The referee sees it, and then Fletcher argues with him and puts his hands on him. The referee shoves Fletcher and Ospreay delivers a Hidden Blade for a two count. Ospreay goes for another shot, but Fletcher pulls the referee into the path. Ospreay stops, and then Fletcher delivers a few kicks and delivers a brain-buster for a two count. Fletcher delivers more shots and follows with a Liger Bomb for another two count. Fletcher delivers an enzuigiri and follows with a kick to the chest. Fletcher goes for another brain-buster, but Ospreay rolls through and delivers a Styles Clash for the pin fall.

Winner: Will Ospreay

—



AEW Continental Classic Tournament – Semifinal Match

Kazuchika Okada vs. Ricochet

They lock up and Ricochet backs Okada into the corner and grabs his hair. They break and lock up again. Okada backs Ricochet into the corner this time, and then Okada rips at Ricochet’s ear. Okada takes Ricochet down, but Ricochet gets right back up. Okada kicks Ricochet in the midsection, but Ricochet comes back with a dropkick that sends Okada to the outside. Ricochet runs the ropes, but Okada gets back into the ring and drops him with a kick to the face. Okada delivers elbow strikes in the corners and takes him down. Okada runs the ropes and smacks Ricochet in the back of the head. Okada sends Ricochet across the ring and charges, but Ricochet dodges and goes to the apron. Ricochet goes for an enzuigiri, but Okada knocks him down and gets him back into the ring. Ricochet delivers a dragon screw in the ropes and sends him into the commentary table with a dive through the ropes. Ricochet gets Okada back into the ring and drops him with a back suplex for a two count. Ricochet delivers a few shots on the mat and rolls Okada up for a two count. Ricochet delivers a low elbow strike and pulls him down by his hair.

Ricochet delivers a few chops, but Okada comes back with shots of his own. Ricochet leapfrogs over and comes back with an elbow strike and a kick to the midsection. Ricochet comes off the ropes, but Okada counters with a flatliner. Okada slams Ricochet again, and then connects with a back elbow in the corner. Okada kicks Ricochet in the midsection and follows with a DDT for a two count. Okada sets up for the Tombstone Piledriver, but Ricochet backs him into the corner. Ricochet slams Okada down and comes off the middle rope with a moonsault for a two count. Ricochet delivers a standing Shooting Star Press and goes for the cover again, but Okada kicks out at two. Ricochet goes up top for a 450 splash, but Okada dodges and delivers a neck-breaker over his knee for a two count. Okada slams Ricochet, goes up top, and then delivers an elbow drop. Okada flips Ricochet off and sets up for the Rainmaker, but Ricochet rolls through and delivers a back elbow. Ricochet comes off the ropes, but Okada counters with a dropkick. Okada goes for the Tombstone, but Ricochet rolls through and delivers Veritgo for a two count.

Ricochet connects with a Shooting Star Press and goes for the cover, but Okada kicks out at two. Ricochet goes for the Spirit Gun, but Okada dodges. Ricochet connects with a knee strike and a roundhouse kick, but Okada comes back with a dropkick. Ricochet comes back with a knee strike and goes for the Spirit Gun, but Okada counters with a slam. Okada delivers the Rainmaker and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Kazuchika Okada

-After the match, toilet paper is thrown in the ring toward Ricochet, and then Swerve Strickland comes to the stage. Strickland congratulates Ricochet for making it as far as he did in the Continental Classic last year, and then says he is going to keep his word by embarrassing Ricochet for losing. Strickland says all Ricochet has done in AEW is run his mouth and he has to be the one to clean up Ricochet’s messes. Prince Nana wheels out a cart full of toilet paper and tosses rolls to the crowd. Strickland says they all want to help Ricochet have a clean slate heading into 2025, and then Strickland leads a count to three before the fans throw the toilet paper in the ring. Strickland wishes Ricochet a happy new year before leaving with Nana.

—

Backstage, a doctor is working on Ospreay’s cut as Renee Paquette walks up and asks him if he has ever been in a position like this before. Ospreay says it doesn’t matter because by the time he goes back out there he will have the crowd carrying him through it. Ospreay says he feels like he has been hit by a truck, but tonight is about overcoming one of the greatest tournament wrestlers of all time and his mentor. Ospreay says after he wins, he is going to Disney World.

—



AEW Women’s World Championship – Tijuana Street Fight

Mariah May (c) vs. Thunder Rosa

Rosa attacks May at ringside and delivers a few shots. Rosa gets May into th ering and takes her down with a snap-mare. Rosa delivers a low clothesline and follows with a running senton for a two count. May comes back and slams Rosa down before delivers right hands and choking her with a bandana. May goes for a dropkick, but Rosa ducks under and chokes May over the middle rope. Rosa delivers an uppercut against the ropes and follows with a running kick for a two count. Rosa gets a few chairs and a trash can into the ring, but May ducks out the other side and walks up the ramp. Rosa chases after her and slams her down. May comes back with a shot to the midsection, and then drops Rosa with a DDT on the stage for a two count. May grabs a bottle of tequila and spits some of it in Rosa’s face. Rosa comes back with a Spear through some plywood that was set up in the tunnel and gets a two count. Rosa picks up a trashcan, but May dropkicks it into her and sends her off the stage. Rosa walks back to ringside and May follows, but Rosa smashes a bottle over her head and gets a two count.

Rosa gets May into the ring and delivers more shots. Rosa chokes May in the corner with her boot, and then slams her onto the chairs. Rosa chokes May with one of the chairs, but May comes back with a headbutt and follows with a running knee strike for a two count. May hits Rosa in the back with a chair, and then they exchange elbow strikes. Rosa delivers a Death Valley Driver and goes for the cover, but May kicks out at two. Rosa breaks open a pinata and dumps thumbtacks into the ring. Rosa stomps on May’s midsection and goes for a package piledriver on the tacks, but May counters with an elbow strike and delivers Mayday onto the tacks for a two count. Rosa rolls to the floor, but May slams her into the ring steps. May steals the cane from Rosa’s dad at ringside to mock him, and then grabs barbed wire from under the ring. May wraps it around her knee and goes for a running knee strike, but Rosa moves and May collides with the steps. Rosa goes for the cover, but May kicks out at two. Rosa slams May into the barricade and grabs her dad’s cane. Rosa hits May with it a few times and sets up a table halfway.

Rosa delivers shots to May and uses the table as a rampway to deliver a shotgun dropkick. Rosa gets May back into the ring and goes for the cover, but May kicks out at two. Rosa wraps a chain around May’s neck and pulls back on it, and then slams her face into a chair. Rosa chokes May with the chain again, but May grabs a bag and throws dirt into Rosa’s face. May delivers a piledriver to Rosa from the apron through a table on the floor and gets the pin fall.

Winner and still AEW Women’s World Champion: Mariah May

—



Singles Match for the Dynamite Diamond Ring

MJF (c) vs. Adam Cole

MJF ducks to the floor, but Cole follows with a kick to the face and right hands. Cole slams MJF into the barricade, and then gets him back into the ring. Cole sets up for the Panama Sunrise, but MJF goes back to the floor. Cole follows, but MJF slams him into the ring steps and gets back into the ring. Cole has been busted open, and MJF keeps control in the ring. MJF bites Cole’s head and delivers more shots. MJF follows with a back-breaker over his knee and goes for the cover, but Cole kicks out at two. Cole comes back with a few shots, and then kicks him in the face. Cole delivers an enzuigiri, and then follows with a Backstabber and a brain-buster over his knee for a two count. Matt Taven and Mike Bennett are at ringside to prevent MJF from using the ring as a weapon, and then Cole goes for the Panama Sunrise. MJF dodges and Cole tweaks his knee, and then MJF takes him down with a chop block. MJF stomps on Cole’s ankle and works over his leg in the ropes. MJF sends Cole across the ring, but Cole collapses on his leg. MJF wraps Cole’s leg around the ring post a few times, but then Cole pulls MJF face-first into the post.

MJF has been busted open and Cole delivers shots to his face as MJF gets back into the ring. Cole backs MJF into the corner and delivers more shots. Cole bites MJF’s head and delivers Panama Sunrise and follows with the Boom. Cole goes for the cover, but MJF kicks out at two. Cole goes for the Boom again, but MJF collapses down. Cole picks him up and goes for the Boom, but MJF takes his knee out. They exchange shots and MJF takes Cole down to the mat. MJF applies the Figure Four, but Cole rolls over to reverse the pressure. MJF makes it to the ropes and goes to the floor. MJF gets Bennett and Taven tossed from ringside, and then grabs the ring behind the referee’s back. MJF charges at Cole, but Cole counters with a superkick and grabs the ring. Cole goes to hit MJF with the ring, but MJF delivers a low-blow and follows with the Heat Seeker for the pin fall.

Winner and still holder of the Dynamite Diamond Ring: MJF

-After the match, MJF brings a chair in the ring and puts it around Cole’s ankle. MJF goes to stomp on it, but Roderick Strong rushes the ring. MJF escapes and goes up the ramp, but Kyle O’Reilly comes out and tosses him back into it. MJF stands in between O’Reilly and Storng, and they drop him with the High-Low. O’Reilly helps Cole to his feet, and then he and Strong hold MJF up for Cole. Cole drops MJF with a shot with the ring, and then puts the ring on his chest before hugging Strong and O’Reilly. Taven and Bennett come back to the ring and they all hug as MJF rolls out of the ring.

—



AEW International Championship Match

Konosuke Takeshita (c) (w/Don Callis) vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

They exchange elbow strikes and Hobbs takes control. Hobbs sends Takeshita off the ropes, and they exchange shoulder tackles. Hobbs sends Takeshita to the floor with one, and then follows with an elbow strike. Hobbs delivers another shot and delivers a powerslam on the apron. Hobbs gets Takeshita back into the ring, but Takeshita grabs his hair and pokes him in the eye. Takeshita delivers a knee-breaker to Hobbs on the apron and wraps his knee around the ring post. Takeshita gets Hobbs back into the ring and wraps his knee around the bottom rope. Takeshita suplexes Hobbs back into the ring from the apron, but Hobbs comes back with elbow strikes. Takeshita rakes Hobbs’s eyes and sends him off the ropes, but Hobbs runs through him and drops him with a cross-body. Hobbs delivers a corner clothesline, and follows with short-arm clotheslines. Hobbs delivers a running powerslam and goes for the cover, but Takeshita kicks out at two. Hobbs delivers an elbow strike, but Takeshita comes back with one of his own. Hobbs delivers another, but Takeshita comes back and delivers an inverted piledriver for a two count.

They exchange short-arm clotheslines, and then Takeshita delivers a German suplex. Takeshita goes for the Powerdrive Knee, but Hobbs blocks it. Takeshita delivers an elbow strike, but Hobbs comes back with a powerslam. Hobbs drops Takeshita with a running lairat and goes for the cover, but Takeshita kicks out at two. Hobbs goes for the spinebuster, but Takeshita gets free and delivers a chop block. Takeshita delivers a Blue Thunder Bomb and goes for the cover, but Hobbs kicks out at one. Hobbs slams Takeshita down and goes for the cover, but Takeshita kicks out at two. Hobbs goes up top, but Takeshita cuts him off and goes up top. Takeshita goes for a superplex, but Hobbs’s knee gives out and they both collapse to the apron. Takeshita comes back and pulls Hobbs back up top. Takeshita delivers a superplex and follows with a back senton. Takeshita goes for the Powerdrive Knee, but Hobbs counters with a spinebuster for a two count. Takeshita rolls to the apron, but Hobbs grabs him and puts him up top. Takeshita pokes him in the eye, but Hobbs counters with an avalanche powerslam.

Hobbs takes his knee brace off, but Takeshita kicks him in his knee. Hobbs delivers an elbow strike and follows with a knee strike. Takeshita locks in a front guillotine and follows with Raging Fire for the pin fall.

Winner and still AEW International Champion: Konosuke Takeshita

—

Renee interviews Okada backstage. Okada says Ospreay is like his younger, little brother. Okada says Ospreay is on another level, but not his level, and then calls him a bitch.

—



AEW TBS Championship Match

Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Kris Statlander

Statlander throws Mone down into the corner, but Mone comes right back. Statlander drops her with a shoulder tackle, but Mone comes back with a dropkick before they stare each other down. Mone delivers an elbow strike and follows with an arm-drag that sends Statlander to the floor. Mone delivers a low dropkick and slams her face-first into the ring steps. Mone throws Statlander into the barricade with an arm-drag, and then follows with double knees. Mone goes for it again, but Statlander catches her and delivers a scoop slam on the apron. Statlander gets Mone back into the ring and goes for the cover, but Mone kicks out at two. Mone comes back and slams Statlander into the turnbuckles before getting a pair of two counts. Statlander picks Mone up, but Mone rolls through and gets another two count. Statlander comes back with a powerslam, and then follows with a back-breaker. Statlander delivers a fall-away slam and takes Mone up top. Mone counters with a few shots, and delivers a powerbomb on the apron. Mone gets back into the ring, and delivers a low dropkick to Statlander as she gets bakc in. Mone goes for the cover, but Statlander kicks out at two.

Mone delivers a few knee strikes and sends Statlander into the corner. Mone delivers double knees and goes for the cover, but Statlander kicks out again. Mone sends Statland to the corner, but Statlander comes back with a lariat and a back elbow shot. Statlander picks Mone up, but Money floats over and delivers a Backstabber for a two count. Mone applies a straitjacket hold and then slams her down by her hair. Mone goes for the Meteora, but Statlander dodges and delivers a few lariats. Statlander delivers an uppercut in the corner, and then follows with a knee strike to Mone’s head. Statlander delivers a deadlift suplex and goes for the cover, but Mone kicks out at two. Statlander goes for Oklahoma Stampede, but Mone floats over. Statlander comes back and takes Mone down for another two count. Statlander puts Mone up top and delivers a chop. Statlander charges, but Mone kicks her in the face and drives her head into the turnbuckle. Mone drops Statlander with a DDT and goes for the cover, but Statlander kicks out at two. Mone delivers eight suplexes and follows with a frog splash for a two count.

Mone goes for double knees, but Statlander dodges and gets a back-slide. Mone gets free, but Statlander comes right back with a package piledriver for a two count. Statlander goes for a suplex, but Mone counters with three jaw-breakers. They exchange right hands and elbow strikes, and the Mone slaps Statlander in the face a few times. Statlander takes her to the outside and the ring skirt gets torn off. Mone delivers the Money Maker on the outside and gets back into the ring at the six count. Statlander doesn’t get up, but Mone breaks the count and wraps Statlander’s foot inside the ring frame. Mone stomps on Statlander’s ankle and gets back into the ring. Mone delivers a Meteora from the apron, and then delivers rights and lefts on the floor. Mone gets back into the ring, but Statlander takes her boot off to get free of the frame. Mone comes off the apron, but Statlander catches her and slams her face-first onto the apron. Statlander slams Mone again in the ring and goes for the cover, but Mone kicks out at two. Statlander goes up top, but Mone cuts her off with a right hand and delivers a belly-to-belly piledriver on the apron.

Mone celebrates in the ring, but Statlander gets back into the ring at the nine count. Mone slaps Statlander across the face and locks in the Statement Maker. Statlander crawls toward the rope, but Mone floats over into a deeper hold. Statlander makes it to the ropes and Mone slaps her in the face again. Mone runs the ropes, but Statlander drops her with a clothesline. Statlander goes for Saturday Night Fever, but Mone rolls through and applies an ankle lock. Statlander sends her into the ropes and gets a two count. Mone rolls through and gets a two count, and then Statlander picks her up again. Mone rolls through once more and gets a version of a back-slide for the pin fall.

Winner and still AEW TBS Champion: Mercedes Mone

—

Jim Ross has joined the commentary team for the rest of the show.

—



AEW Continental Classic Tournament – Final Match

Kazuchika Okada vs. Will Ospreay

They lock up and Okada backs Ospreay into the ropes. Okada pats Ospreay in the chest, and then drops him with an elbow strike. Okada delivers another elbow strike, but Ospreay comes back and they exchange shots. Ospreay sends Okada into the corner, and then runs the ropes and drops him to the outside with an enzuigiri. Ospreay dives into Okada and delivers a few uppercuts on the outside. Okada comes back and throws Ospreay toward the barricade, but Ospreay stays on his feet and comes right back. Okada drops Ospreay with a DDT, and then drops with him with a draping DDT from the apron. Ospreay gets back into the ring, but Okada drops him with another DDT and gets a two count. Okada kicks Ospreay in the face a few times, but Ospreay fights back with a chop and elbow strikes. Okada delivers a knee strike and drops Ospreay with a neck-breaker. Okada gets the bandage off of Ospreay’s head, but Ospreay comes back with a few chops. Okada rakes his fingers into Ospreay’s wound, and then connects with a back elbow. Okada goes for another DDT, but Ospreay counters with a suplex.

Ospreay delivers elbow strikes, and then follows with a springboard kick to the face. Ospreay delivers a flying elbow strike and goes for the cover, but Okada kicks out at two. Ospreay charges, but Okada counters with a flatliner. Ospreay kicks Okada in the face a couple of times, but Okada dropkicks him off the top rope. Ospreay’s knee gets hung on the top rope before he falls to the floor. Okada delivers a knee-breaker on the outside and goes for a Tombstone Piledriver, but Ospreay shoves him into the barricade. Ospreay delivers a quick shot to the midsection, and then delivers the Os-cutter off of the barricade. Okada gets back into the ring at the nine count, but Ospreay takes him down again and delivers another Os-cutter. Ospreay goes for the cover, but Okada kicks out at two. Ospreay goes for Storm Breaker, but then kicks Okada in the face a few times. Ospreay delivers a chop, but Okada comes back with a neck-breaker over his knee. Okada goes up top and delivers an elbow drop. Okada flips Ospreay off and goes for the Rainmaker, but Ospreay backs him into the corner. Okada counters out with a dropkick that sends Ospreay to the opposite corner.

Ospreay comes right back with a shot and comes off the ropes, but Okada gets his knees up and delivers a dropkick. Okada goes for the Rainmaker, but Ospreay ducks under and delivers a Styles Clash for a two count. Okada delivers a tilt-a-whirl slam, and then follows with the Rainmaker. Okada goes for the cover, but Ospreay kicks out at two. Ospreay delivers a few back elbows, but Okada drops him with one shot. Okada delivers a few uppercuts and kicks Ospreay in the face a few times. Ospreay has been busted open again and he goes for a clothesline, but Okada ducks under and delivers a German suplex. Okada goes for the Rainmaker, but Ospreay counters with a Spanish Fly for a two count. Ospreay goes for the Hidden Blade, but Okada counters with a dropkick. Ospreay comes right back for the Os-cutter, but Okada delivers another dropkick. Okada goes for the Rainmaker, but Ospreay ducks under and delivers a Rainmaker of his own. Ospreay delivers the Storm Breaker and goes for the cover, but Okada kicks out at two. Ospreay picks Okada up, but Okada counters out and delivers a lariat.

Okada delivers a short-arm clothesline, but Ospreay kicks him away and goes for the Hidden Blade. Okada ducks and goes for the Rainmaker, but Ospreay ducks and goes for Storm Breaker. Okada gets free and delivers the Rainmaker for the pin fall.

Winner of the 2024 AEW Continental Classic and still AEW Continental Champion: Kazuchika Okada

-After the match, Okada and Ospreay shake hands before Ospreay leaves the ring. Christopher Daniels comes to the stage and congratulates Okada on his victory. Daniels says he would normally come to the ring and present Okada with his title, but he cannot do that. Daniels says as of today, he is no longer an EVP of AEW, but this man is… Kenny Omega makes his return and grabs the Continental Championship. Omega walks to the ring and presents the title to Okada. They get face-to-face and Okada raises the title in the air. Omega claps for Okada and leaves the ring. Omega looks back toward the ring as Okada raises the title in the air again, and then they stare each other down once more.

—



AEW World Championship – Four-Way Match

Jon Moxley (c) (w/Marina Shafir) vs. Adam Page vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Jay White

Page and White argue as Moxley ducks to the floor. Cassidy dives onto Moxley delivers right hands. Page stomps on Moxley, and then White joins in as well. They triple-team Moxley on the outside, but Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta come out to save Moxley. Everyone brawls into the crowd, and then Shafir joins in with shots to Cassidy. Moxley and Cassidy brawl back to ringside as White and Page brawl with the Death Riders elsewhere. Moxley gets Cassidy back into the ring and mocks him with some of his kicks, and then fires up with harder kicks. Moxley sends Cassidy to the floor, but brings him right back into the ring. Moxley sends Cassidy right out the other side, but Cassidy tells him to hold on. Page and White come back and grab Moxley, and then Cassidy delivers the Orange Punch. Cassidy, White, and Page drive Moxley through the commentary table with a triple powerbomb, and then Page slams Cassidy into the barricade. Page takes advantage of White in the ring, but Cassidy comes back in. Page slams Cassidy down and goes for the cover, but White breaks it up.

Page takes care of White and slams Cassidy down again. Page goes for the cover, but Cassidy kicks out at two as Christian Cage and the Patriarchy are shown watching from a suite. White comes back in and brawls with Page as Hook is shows staring Cage down from another suite. Page takes White to the floor and kicks him in the head against the barricade. Page kicks Cassidy in the head, as well, and then throws him into the barricade. Page slams Cassidy into the ring steps, and then delivers shots to White. Page slams White into the barricade and gets Cassidy back into the ring. Page clotheslines Cassidy in the corner, but Cassidy kicks him in the face and goes up top. Page cuts him off and climbs, as well, but Cassidy sends him down with body shots. Cassidy drops Page with a diving elbow strike, and then delivers Stundog Millionaire. White comes back in and drops Cassidy with a snap suplex. Page and White exchange shots, and then White delivers a hurricanrana and clotheslines Page to the floor. Moxley comes back in and sends White to the outside with a knee strike. Cassidy goes for Beach Break, but Moxley gets free.

Cassidy delivers a PK to Moxley, but Moxley comes right back with a shot to send Cassidy to the outside. Page gets back into the ring and Moxley is busted open on the back of his head. They exchange shots and corner clotheslines, and White comes back in with a roll-up on Moxley for a two count. White goes for the Bladerunner, but Moxley counters and Page kicks Moxley in the face. White takes Page down, Cassidy takes White down, and then Moxley drops Cassidy with a DDT. All four guys get back to their feet, but Cassidy drops back down as White delivers shots to Page and Moxley. White drops Moxley with a snap suplex, and then Page drops White with a clothesline. Page drops Moxley with Deadeye, and then Cassidy delivers and Orange Punch to White. Orange Punch blocks the Death Rider from Moxley and delivers an Orange Punch. Cassidy goes for the cover, but Page pulls the referee out of the ring. Page delivers the Buckshot Lariat to Cassidy, and then delivers one to White as well. Page delivers a Deadeye to Moxley and goes to the apron, but Yuta comes back and grabs his boot.

Moxley grabs a chair, but Page kicks him away and delivers the Buckshot Lariat. Another referee hits the ring and counts as Cassidy rolls Page up for a two count. Page delivers a low-blow to Cassidy, and then White delivers a Bladerunner to Page and Moxley. White goes for the cover on Moxley, but Yuta hits the referee to stop the count. White drops Shafir with a Bladerunner, and then Yuta delivers a Busaiku Knee to White. White delivers a Death Riderto White and Castagnoli gets the referee back into the ring to make the three count.

Winner and still AEW World Champion: Jon Moxley

-After the match, the Death Riders continue to go after White, but FTR come to the stage. The lights go out, and then Adam Copeland makes his return as well. FTR get into the ring and clear out Castagnoli and Yuta, and then they drop Yuta with the Shatter Machine. Copeland gets into the ring and he and Moxley stare each other down. Moxley goes for a shot, but Copeland ducks under and delivers a Spear. Cage calls the rest of the Patriarchy to leave the suite as they look on, and then Copeland locks in a cross-face to Moxley with a broken piece of chair. Castagnoli drags Moxley out of the ring and then Copeland yells after Moxley. Copeland tells the Death Riders they are all his, and that Rated FTR are taking it all. Copeland and FTR stand tall in the ring as the show comes to a close.

