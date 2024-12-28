12/27/24 AEW Rampage Recap

– ROH World Champion Chris Jericho pinned Anthony Bowens. Bryan Keith and Max Caster were struggling over the ROH title. Keith let go and it snapped backwards, KO’ing Bowens.

– AEW World Tag Team Champions Private Party defeated Leo Sparrow and Alec Quest. Lio Rush and Action Andretti came out. They brawled in the aisle. Top Flight also got involved. All three teams fought and had to be pulled apart by security.

– Thunder Rosa defeated Leila Grey via submission

– Nick Wayne with Christian Cage, Mama Wayne and Kip Sabian vs. Hook. Shibata ran off Cage, Mama Wayne and Sabian to give Hook the win over Nick, via submission.

– The Deathriders take out Darby Allin, Claudio stomped a chair around Darby’s neck, and then Jon Moxley kicked him down the stairs. Rampage ends with the roster emptying out to deal with the Deathriders, closing out the Last Rampage with a huge brawl that featured alot of AEW’s top talent.

First, Komander came out to start the attack then Top Flight came out to attack, Orange Cassidy came out to fight with Willow Nightingale, Toni Storm came out and fought Dr. Britt Baker, Christian Cage was watching from the crowd, PAC destroyed the lights, which left everyone fighting in the dark, The Deathriders left and Moxley went to the production truck and cut Rampage off the air.

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley is putting an END to Rampage as we know it! Watch #AEWRampage on TNT!@JonMoxley | @MarinaShafir pic.twitter.com/LBdrRoYWUG — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 28, 2024

