WWE Holiday Tour Results / Pittsburgh, Pa / Fri Dec 27, 2024
The Complete Results from PPG Paints Arena:
The Ring announcer for the evening is Byron Saxton
CM Punk defeats Ludwig Kaiser using the GTS
WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker defeats Otis and Kofi Kingston: Breakker gives Otis the Spear and gets the pinfall
LA Knight defeats Santos Escobar using the Blunt Force Trauma and pinfall
Seth Rollins defeats Dominick Mysterio with the Curb Stomp and pinfall
The Wyatt Sicks: Erik Rowan / Joe Gacy / Dexter Lumis / Nikki Cross defeat The Final Testament: Karrion Kross / Akam / Rezar / Scarlett: Cross pins Scarlett
WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan (with Raquel Rodriguez) defeats Iyo Sky via the Oblivion and pinfall
Main Event: Steel Cage Match: WWE World Champion GUNTHER defeats Damian Priest: GUNTHER escapes from the cage
Thanks to @BLynd97 in attendance
