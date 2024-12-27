Shinsuke Nakamura and Ulka Sasaki in an exchange of words

Dec 27, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Both Ulka Sasaki & Shinsuke Nakamura have an exchange of words at the press conference leading up to The New Year…

Ulka: “To be honest, I like Shinsuke Nakamura. But I don’t like the wrestler Shinsuke Nakamura.”

“People think that I will lose, but I will definitely go and win!”

Nakamura: “I’m looking forward to facing Ulka, who I invited (to pro wrestling) two years ago.”

“The Nippon Budokan is the place where I made my debut. There’s no reason not to bring the belt as a triumphant return.”

“The other day, I heard that Ulka had performed Kinshasa. I was disappointed”

Post Category: News     Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Amber Nova

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal