Rock ‘n’ Roll Express to make two AEW televised appearances in January

AEW today announced that Hall of Famers Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson of the Rock ‘n’ Roll Express will be appearing at two upcoming television shows in January.

The duo will be showing up at the Collision on January 4 live from the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina and the Dynamite on January 22 live from the Knoxville Coliseum in Knoxville, Tennessee.

This will not be their first time on AEW television as the former champions have already appeared in the past, doing angles with Santana and Ortiz and FTR several years ago.

They still occasionally wrestle on the indie circuit and make regular appearances at fan conventions.

ATTN Wrestling Fans The legendary Rock N' Roll Express (@RealRickyMorton @RockNRollXpress) return to Charlotte, NC for #AEWCollision on Saturday, Jan. 4 at @TheBOplex, and Knoxville, TN for #AEWDynamite at @theKCAC on Wednesday, Jan. 22! Tickets on sale now for both events pic.twitter.com/DgNgGzVeyT — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 27, 2024

