Rock ‘n’ Roll Express to make two AEW televised appearances in January

Dec 27, 2024 - by Colin Vassallo

AEW today announced that Hall of Famers Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson of the Rock ‘n’ Roll Express will be appearing at two upcoming television shows in January.

The duo will be showing up at the Collision on January 4 live from the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina and the Dynamite on January 22 live from the Knoxville Coliseum in Knoxville, Tennessee.

This will not be their first time on AEW television as the former champions have already appeared in the past, doing angles with Santana and Ortiz and FTR several years ago.

They still occasionally wrestle on the indie circuit and make regular appearances at fan conventions.

