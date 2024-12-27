AEW bids farewell to Rampage tonight after 177 episodes

After a total of 177 episodes, Rampage is bidding farewell tonight with its final episode as the show was not picked up as part of the latest AEW media rights deal with Warner Bros. Discovery.

The show launched on August 13 2021, four months after AEW announced Rampage as its second weekly show which would air on Friday nights at 10PM ET.

Its debut came from the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with 740,000 fans watching live with a main event of Kenny Omega vs Christian Cage for the Impact World title.

But perhaps its biggest episode was the following week, titled The First Dance, which saw the return of CM Punk at a sold out United Center in Chicago. 1.12 million fans tuned in and that was the only time the show did over a million viewers.

Unfortunately over the years, ratings for Rampage took a nose dive and AEW started treating it more as a filler, rather than putting must-see matches.

In its debut year, the show averaged 608,429 viewers and a 0.25 rating in 18-49. In 2022, it dropped to an average of 463,519 weekly viewers and a 0.15 rating in 18-49. 2023 was even worse, with average of 377,385 throughout the year and a 0.11 rating in 18-49.

Excluding tonight’s final episode, the 2024 average dropped to 297,667 viewers and a 0.10 rating in 18-49, with the show doing record lows this year alone.

While Punk’s episode in 2021 was the most-watched of the entire series, the November 1, 2024 episode will hold the record of the least-watched Rampage ever, with just 172,000 viewers tuning in and a 0.05 rating in 18-49.

