Two night format being considered for Royal Rumble 2026, new “vault” release, RVD tweet

– WWE is indeed considering making certain PPV’s into 2 night events with the next option being the Royal Rumble. As such, the 2 night format is on the table for the 2026 Royal Rumble. In addition, Money in the Bank could also be headed to a multiple night event by 2027.

(via @WrestleVotes Radio – Backstage Pass)

– WWE to release unseen WWECW Philadelphia show from 2006 on their “Vault” YouTube page on Saturday.

– Rob Van Dam criticized young wrestlers for throwing unrealistically high clotheslines that opponents don’t even need to duck, urging them to stop. Trent humorously responded that he doesn’t correct them because he wants them to fail so he can advance.

I’ve wondered for the last couple years, why nobody tells today’s young wrestlers to stop throwing the clothesline 8 feet high for the person to duck it. They don’t even have to duck those ridiculous clothes lines that would never touch their opponent anyway. So I’m telling you… — Rob Van Dam (@TherealRVD) December 26, 2024

