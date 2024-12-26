The ESPN Pro Wrestling 2024 Awards
– Women’s wrestler of the year: Roxanne Perez and Toni Storm (Tie)
– Men’s wrestler of the year: Gunther
– Tag team of the year: Fraxiom (Nathan Frazer and Axiom)
– Debut wrestler of the year: Jacob Fatu
– Breakthrough wrestler of the year: Swerve Strickland
– Best promo artist: Drew McIntyre
– Best PPV/PLE event of the year: WrestleMania 40
– Match of the year: Will Ospreay vs. Bryan Danielson, AEW Dynasty
– Best feud/storyline of the year: CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre
Source: ESPN