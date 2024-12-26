The ESPN Pro Wrestling 2024 Awards

ESPN Pro Wrestling 2024 Awards:

– Women’s wrestler of the year: Roxanne Perez and Toni Storm (Tie)

– Men’s wrestler of the year: Gunther

– Tag team of the year: Fraxiom (Nathan Frazer and Axiom)

– Debut wrestler of the year: Jacob Fatu

– Breakthrough wrestler of the year: Swerve Strickland

– Best promo artist: Drew McIntyre

– Best PPV/PLE event of the year: WrestleMania 40

– Match of the year: Will Ospreay vs. Bryan Danielson, AEW Dynasty

– Best feud/storyline of the year: CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre

Source: ESPN

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

